Despite COVID-19, South Africa to hold key local polls

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — After uncertainty over whether COVID-19 would force South Africa to postpone local government elections, the courts have ruled that the crucial polls should move ahead. Despite concerns about political rallies spreading the disease, South Africa’s courts ruled earlier this month that the Independent Electoral Commission should hold the polls on November 1. The elections may see an erosion of support for the ruling party, the African National Congress, which failed to register candidates in about 90 municipalities across the country before the deadline. However, the electoral commission threw the ANC a lifeline by reopening registration for candidates to be councillors in cities across the nation.