Boston preliminary mayoral election set to usher in new era

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is on the cusp of narrowing its field of mayoral hopefuls for the first time to two people of color, possibly both women. The ballot offers a stark change from the unbroken string of white men elected mayor in the city’s first 200 years. Voters cast ballots Tuesday in a preliminary mayoral election that will select two contenders from a field of five main candidates, all of whom are people of color. Four of them are women. The winners will face off against each other Nov. 2, ushering in a new era for the city which has wrestled with racial strife.