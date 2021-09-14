Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fearful of former President Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks in office, the United States’ top military officer twice assured his Chinese counterpart that the two nations would not go to war. According to a forthcoming book, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told a Chinese general that the United States would not strike. One call took place four days before the election that defeated Trump and the other just two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The calls are recounted in a coming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Post reported on the book’s contents Tuesday.