After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — With all votes counted, the Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — hold a majority in Norway’s Stortinget assembly and seem likely to put an end to eight years of rule by the Conservatives. The Labor leader is to start talks Tuesday in an attempt to build a coalition. Any post-election horse trading is likely to be fraught for the Labor Party and its leader Jonas Gahr Stoere. The Socialist Left won’t offer its support lightly and the Center Party is also demanding a more aggressive approach toward shifting to renewable energy.