Voyeuristic British policeman admits secretly filming models

LONDON (AP) — A former British counter-terrorism officer has pleaded guilty to 19 voyeurism offenses that involved him posing as a pilot to secretly film naked models using spy cameras after arranging fake photo shoots. Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Neil Corbel admitted the offenses, which were said to not be linked to his work as an officer, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London. He will be sentenced on Oct. 4. The 40-year-old used devices hidden in items including tissue boxes, phone chargers, an air freshener, and glasses to video his unsuspecting victims. Corbel was caught after a woman, who had agreed to pose for a naked photo shoot, became suspicious of a digital clock and found it was a spy camera.