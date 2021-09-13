Suu Kyi illness causes Myanmar court to postpone her hearing

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for Myanmar’s detained former leader say she was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing because she felt ill. Aung San Suu Kyi is being tried in the capital on charges including sedition and flouting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign. She was detained on Feb. 1 when the army seized power from her elected government. One of Suu Kyi’s lawyers said the 76-year-old former leader felt sick Monday on the drive to court. Another of her lawyers said all those involved in the court hearings were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. Suu Kyi has been vaccinated against the virus.