Son of man killed by Georgia trooper seeks federal inquiry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The son of a Black man killed by a Georgia state trooper last year is calling on federal authorities to look into the case months after a state grand jury declined to indict the law officer. Brook Bacon told a news conference Monday he plans to march 60 miles from rural Screven County to the federal courthouse in Savannah to seek justice for his father. Julian Lewis was fatally shot Aug. 7, 2020, by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light. Trooper Jacob Thompson was fired and jailed on felony murder charges. A Screven County grand jury in June declined to indict Thompson. Bacon says that decision “can’t be left unchallenged.”