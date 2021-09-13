California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women has changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. Resort officials announced the change Monday, completing a new name search that began last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice. The renaming of Squaw Valley Ski Resort is one of many efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Indigenous people. Regional California tribes had been asking for a name change for decades. The Washoe tribe will continue to work with the resort and local officials to remove the derogatory word from other places.