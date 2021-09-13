Big bourbon producer Heaven Hill faces strike in Kentucky

Union workers are manning picket lines at bottling and warehouse operations of Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Distillery. Striking workers are upset over the prospect of expanded weekend shifts. The walkout is in its third day. It involves about 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D. They voted last week to reject a new five-year contract offer and formed picket lines Saturday at Heaven Hill’s operations in Bardstown, Kentucky. Heaven Hill produces Evan Williams, one of the world’s top-selling bourbons. The dispute is a sign of the bourbon industry’s growing pains as it tries to keep up with demand.