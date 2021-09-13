Biden comes to California to help Newsom fight off recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is providing last-minute help to California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election that could remove the first-term Democratic governor from office. Tuesday is the last day to vote. Biden will appear with Newsom on Monday evening in the Southern California city of Long Beach. That event will come as Republican front-runner and talk radio host Larry Elder holds his own election eve rally to the south, in Orange County. Elder is one of 46 replacement candidates. If Newsom is removed, whoever gets the most votes among the 46 will become governor of the nation’s most populous state.