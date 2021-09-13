Asian stocks higher as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mostly higher as investors wait for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced, while Hong Kong retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were watching for August inflation data. Headline inflation stands above 5% as consumer and business activity revives. The price spike has prompted fears the Federal Reserve might feel pressure to roll back easy credit and other stimulus. But Fed officials say they believe the surge is temporary and they will keep interest rates low until a recovery is established.