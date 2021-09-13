World shares meander after Wall St ends with weekly loss

World shares and U.S. futures are mostly higher, bouncing back from losses last week on Wall Street. Stocks rose in London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. Japan reported its wholesale prices were near a 13-year high in August, adding to concerns over inflation as the country prepares for a leadership transition. On Friday, U.S. stocks pulled back and the S&P 500 lost 0.8% in its fifth straight decline. It ended 1.7% lower for the week. Stocks have traded in a narrow range for several weeks as many investors stick to the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the economy is headed and how the pandemic is impacting businesses.