Al-Qaida chief appears in 9/11 video amid rumors he is dead

BEIRUT (AP) — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri has appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead. The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video was released Saturday. In it, al-Zawahri said that “Jerusalem Will Never be Judaized,” and praised al-Qaida attacks including on that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January. SITE said al-Zawahri also noted the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.