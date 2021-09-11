Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall’s final weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Republican rivals are making their final pitches to voters as the recall against the governor winds to a close. The Democratic governor spent Saturday rallying with union members who have been among his strongest supporters. His Republican rivals were greeting supporters across the state and both major parties were sending volunteers out for a final push of doorknocking. Tuesday is the last day to vote. Both parties say the results of the recall will send a message far beyond California, the nation’s most populous state.