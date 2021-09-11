Skip to Content

Japan passes 50% vaccination rate, may ease limits in Nov.

New
10:53 pm AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Its campaign before later than many other wealthy countries due to a lengthy process of required clinical testing and approval. But it picked up pace and has since achieved 1 million doses per day. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told NHK public television that about 60% of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe. The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November. That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content