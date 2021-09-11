Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America is set to install its first openly transgender bishop. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will oversee nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada following their installation service in San Francisco Saturday. Rohrer was elected in May to serve the six-year term leading the church’s Sierra Pacific Synod. Rohrer previously served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco and as a chaplain coordinator for the city’s police department. Rohrer helped minister to the city’s homeless and LGTBQ community. Rohrer said their new role “will celebrate all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”