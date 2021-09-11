Crowded stadiums, pandemic create combustible mix this fall

Health experts say this fall’s crowded college and professional football stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 to spread among unvaccinated fans. Many football stadiums aren’t requiring fans to wear masks or be vaccinated. But the risk of catching or passing along a virus that has infected more than 40 million people in the United States can be managed several ways. The chances of a fan being exposed will depend on where the stadium is and whether the game is outdoors, among other factors. Experts say the single biggest way to manage the risk before attending a game is to get fully vaccinated.