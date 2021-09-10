UK leader: 9/11 attackers failed to make world live in fear

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Sept. 11 attackers failed in their aim of making people in open societies live in “permanent fear.” In a video message to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Johnson said the U.S. was “the world’s greatest democracy,” and it was a reflection of its openness that “people of almost every nationality and religion” died that day. Sixty-seven British nationals were among almost 3,000 people killed in the attacks. Johnson said that “while the terrorists imposed their burden of grief and suffering” they “failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy.” Johnson’s message will be played during an event Saturday at the 9/11 memorial in London’s Olympic Park.