Strong typhoon increases in force as it heads toward Taiwan

BANGKOK (AP) — A strong typhoon has skirted past most of the Philippines but appears to be continuing to gain strength as it heads directly for Taiwan this weekend. The Philippines meteorological agency said Friday that Typhoon Chanthu was on the cusp of becoming a category 5 “super typhoon” with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour at its center as it moved past the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau has issued a typhoon warning as it tracks the storm.