Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Air Force base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus. Officials from the 88th Airbase Wing eventually gave the all-clear around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning and say there is no threat and no one injured. A spokesman says two individuals reported hearing one gunshot Thursday night. The report launched a series of events leading to the lockdown. Responders conducted two sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. That’s a large, three-story facility at the base that is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. Officials are investigating what caused the sound.