Groups seek federal help with lead in Michigan city’s water

Advocacy groups want the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Tests in recent years have shown excessive lead levels in the low-income, predominantly Black city’s water. A petition filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says state and local officials haven’t done enough to deal with the problem. It asks the EPA to help distribute filters and provide free water from alternative sources. The EPA says it’s monitoring the situation. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week called for spending $20 million to remove lead service lines in Benton Harbor.