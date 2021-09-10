World shares rebound after Xi, Biden discuss troubled ties

World shares are pushing higher after President Joe Biden spoke by phone with China’s Xi Jinping. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.31% and U.S. futures were higher. Crude oil prices rose. The conversation between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies came amid growing frustration on the American side over stalled high-level engagement between the two leaders. Investors appeared to take in stride a decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday to dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.