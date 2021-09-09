Volunteer crossing guard dies saving kids from car

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (AP) — A volunteer crossing guard at a middle school in the San Francisco Bay Area pushed children from the path of a vehicle that ended up striking and killing him. Ashley Dias is being hailed as a hero after he saved a group of children leaving Stanley Middle School in Lafayette from an SUV Wednesday. Lafayette police say a child sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. KGO-TV reports the driver of the SUV is the grandmother of a Stanley student who was in the car during the crash. Officials say the driver has been interviewed and is cooperative.