UN envoy: World must prevent Afghanistan economic collapse

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan is urging the world to unite to prevent the collapse of the Afghan economy, to address fears that the Taliban’s Islamic state may spread to its neighbors, and to fight terrorism. Deborah Lyons warned Thursday that the Taliban have already “visibly welcomed and sheltered” al-Qaida members, and Islamic State extremists remain active “and could gain strength.” She told the Security Council it will have to decide how to engage with many of the 33 members of the Taliban government on the U.N. sanctions blacklist, including the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and foreign minister.