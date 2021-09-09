UN: 18,000 Yemeni airstrike casualties since 2015

CAIRO (AP) — A United Nations panel says at least 18,000 Yemeni civilians have been killed or wounded by airstrikes since the country’s war escalated in 2015. In a report presented to the Human Rights Council on Wednesday, a group of experts named by the U.N. said that Yemen’s people have been subjected to some 10 airstrikes a day, a total of more than 23,000 since March 2015. The report found both sides of the war killed civilians, with the Saudi-led coalition having conducted airstrikes and their rivals the Houthis through shelling attacks.