Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rain is pouring down on southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina as Mindy, now a tropical depression, makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall Wednesday night in St. Vincent Island. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning. The storm on Thursday morning was about 80 miles south southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, and moving northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, forecasters said. Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season.