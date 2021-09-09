Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor says New York real estate heir Robert Durst would have gotten away with murder if documentary filmmakers had not unearthed damning evidence against him. Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian told jurors Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court that the so-called cadaver note proves Durst killed Susan Berman. Durst had long denied writing the note directing police to Berman’s body. He said only the killer could have penned it. Durst has since conceded he wrote the note, but he denied killing Berman. He says he discovered her dead body and wanted to alert police without drawing suspicion.