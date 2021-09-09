Nigerian army says high profile Boko Haram member arrested

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian army says its troops have arrested a high-profile member of the Boko Haram extremist group in northern Borno State, where the rebels’ 12-year insurgency is concentrated. An army spokesman said Thursday that troops also raided two locations where improvised explosive devices materials were made. The sites were believed to have been used by Boko Haram and its breakaway faction Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP). Two Boko Haram members were arrested there, the spokesman added. The reported arrests come a week after the army said nearly 6,000 members of the jihadi group surrendered in the northeast, marking one of the largest defections since the insurgency began in northeast Nigeria 12 years ago.