McDonald’s introducing McPlant vegan burger in UK, Ireland

McDonald’s will begin selling a vegan burger in the United Kingdom and Ireland this month. The McPlant burger, which was developed with Beyond Meat, features a plant-based patty on a vegan sesame bun with vegan cheese and vegan sauce. Both the patty and the cheese are made with pea protein. The McPlant will be cooked separately from other McDonald’s sandwiches. It will go on sale in 10 restaurants this month before being rolled out nationwide next year. McDonald’s has also tested the McPlant in Denmark, Sweden and Austria, but in those countries it uses regular cheese and sauce, so the burger isn’t vegan.