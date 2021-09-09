Judge: County can’t ban water delivery to Hmong pot farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Northern California county officials can’t stop trucks from delivering water to Hmong farmers who are illegally growing marijuana. The judge says the practice raises “serious questions” about racial discrimination and leaves the growers without a source of water for drinking, bathing and growing food. The judge issued a temporary injunction halting Siskiyou County’s prohibition on trucking in water to Hmong farmers growing marijuana in a Big Springs-area about 300 miles north of San Francisco. An attorney for the Hmong says the injunction only covers water sales and deliveries for human needs, not for marijuana grows.