France to offer free birth control to all women up to 25

PARIS (AP) — France will offer free birth control to all women up to age 25 starting next year. The health minister announced the measure on national television. Medical visits around contraception will also be free. Birth control was already free for girls up to 18 years old, but is being expanded to all women up to 25. The minister said young women are using contraception less than they used to, and that the main reason is financial. France’s state health care system covers some birth control costs but not all of them. He did not address contraception methods for men.