World shares slip as Fed signals ‘downshift’ in economy

World shares are lower after a Federal Reserve report showing U.S. economic activity slowed this summer dimmed sentiment in many markets. The report pointed to resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. Benchmarks fell in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. U.S. futures also declined., while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.32%. Investors are watching for the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting, where officials are considering whether to rein in stimulus. Fed officials have indicated they expect to dial back on U.S. monetary stimulus by the year’s end despite lingering weakness in the economy and persisting outbreaks of coronavirus.