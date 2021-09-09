South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states

Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new abortion law. The prosecutors argue in a brief filed in federal court Wednesday that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if women cross borders to seek care. South Carolina’s law restricts abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected. It’s one of more than a dozen similar measures passed across the country in recent years. The law is on hold pending the outcome of a Mississippi abortion measure currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.