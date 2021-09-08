Prosecutor: Robert Durst gold medalist in running from truth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say there is overwhelming evidence proving New York real estate heir Robert Durst killed his best friend 21 years ago. Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that Durst silenced Susan Berman in 2000 because he wanted to prevent her from telling authorities what she knew about the disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982. Durst has pleaded not guilty. Defense lawyers present their arguments Thursday. They plan to point out numerous holes in the prosecution’s case that they say failed to deliver evidence to convict Durst.