RFK wife Ethel Kennedy says assassin shouldn’t be released

BOSTON (AP) — The wife of the late Robert F. Kennedy says assassin Sirhan Sirhan should not be released from prison. The statement from 93-year-old Ethel Kennedy further roils a family divide over whether the man convicted of killing her husband in California in 1968 should be freed on parole. In a brief statement released on Twitter, Kennedy said bluntly Tuesday of Sirhan: “He should not be paroled.” Former Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, RFK’s oldest son, has also denounced the possible parole of the 77-year-old Sirhan. But two other RFK offspring say they support his release. The California Parole Board found last month that Sirhan no longer poses a threat to society.