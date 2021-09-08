Officials: Ethiopia’s Tigray forces kill some 120 civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Local officials in Ethiopia allege that Tigray forces have killed more than 120 civilians in recent days following battlefield losses, in what would be one of the deadliest massacres of the country’s 10-month war. The administrator for the Dabat woreda, or district, in the Amhara region tells The Associated Press that 123 bodies have been recovered and more are expected to be found. A spokesman for the Tigray forces did not immediately respond to questions. He has told the AP that Tigray forces aren’t targeting civilians, but multiple witnesses in recent days have alleged otherwise.