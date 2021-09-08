Statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee coming down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews are set to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. The bronze likeness of Lee on a horse will be hoisted off its 40-foot pedestal Wednesday, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy. Many consider the statue an offensive tribute to the South’s slave-holding past. Public officials in Virginia resisted its removal until the death of George Floyd under a police officer’s knee. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to take it down amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.