Skip to Content

Court weighs drug distributor’s insurance coverage fight

New
5:49 am AP - National News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is deciding whether the insurance company for a drug distributor should be forced to provide a legal defense in the company’s fight against government lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic. At issue before the court is a dispute between Hamilton County-based Masters Pharmaceutical and its insurer for eight years, Wisconsin-based Acuity Insurance. Masters argues that previous court rulings have upheld the notion that insurance companies must provide a defense for businesses for plausible claims of alleged damages inflicted by a business. Acuity counters that it’s liable for coverage of injuries incurred by specific persons, not overall costs of the opioid epidemic to governments.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content