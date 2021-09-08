World stocks slide on worries over pandemic, recovery

Shares have slipped in Asia and Europe after a lackluster session on Wall Street, where weak jobs data and pandemic concerns weighed on sentiment. Shares were higher in Tokyo after economic growth for the April-June quarter was revised upward to an annualized 1.9% from an earlier estimate of 1.3%. But benchmarks fell in Paris, Frankfurt and London. On Tuesday, gains for Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher while the benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Dow industrials lost 0.8%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.37%, while oil prices rose after falling overnight.