UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment

VIENNA (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog says Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium that could be used to make nuclear weapons in contravention of a 2015 accord with world powers that was meant to contain Tehran’s nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency also told member states in its confidential quarterly report on Tuesday that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment. The IAEA’s director-general said he was willing to travel to Iran to meet the recently elected government for talks.