Soldiers, planes fight intentional wildfires in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Wildfires suspected to be purposefully caused by people have burned nearly 1,000 hectares of forest in northwestern Spain over two days, although rainfall was expected to give a respite to firefighting teams. Two active blazes continued out of control Tuesday in a rugged mountainous area of Galicia, the region’s authorities said. The flames have come close to populated areas and forced the closure of roads. A brigade of 63 soldiers from the Spanish military’s emergency unit was dispatched on Monday to help extinguishing efforts. Authorities said that the fire started late on Sunday, past sunset, when there was no chance for natural ignition.