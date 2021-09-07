Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known

Florida investigators say they may never know why a Marine veteran killed a Lakeland family of four. Authorities say Bryan Riley confessed to killing a 40-year-old man, his 33-year-old girlfriend, their 3-month-old son and the woman’s 62-year-old mother. A wounded 11-year-old girl was in stable condition early Tuesday. Polk County sheriff’s investigators say the 33-year-old suspect told them “You know why I did this.” But he had no known connection with the victims, and prosecutor Brian Haas said mental illness is the only explanation so far. Riley’s girlfriend told investigators that he had been saying for a week that he was talking directly to God.