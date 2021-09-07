Police say 1 killed, 7 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in the southeastern Kansas city of Wichita say one person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at a downtown nightclub. Wichita police Capt. Wendell Nicholson says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge. Police believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun. Television station KAKE reports that the man opened fire on club patrons from the sidewalk. Television station KSN reports that a 30-year-old man died from his injuries and seven others were injured. Police say they’re searching for a suspect in his 20s.