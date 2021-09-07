Joan Allen to narrate audiobook of Clinton-Penny thriller

NEW YORK (AP) — The audiobook narrator for a new political thriller co-written by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny is an actor with experience playing first ladies, CIA officials and others in government. Joan Allen will narrate “State of Terror.” It’s scheduled to come out Oct. 12. The novel features a novice secretary of state trying to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. “State of Terror” is the first work of fiction by Clinton, who served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s first term. Clinton is a longtime admirer of Penny, who is known for mystery novels that feature Inspector Armand Gamache.