Child porn purveyor to get 21-27 years under new plea deal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A man whom U.S. authorities have described as the world’s largest purveyor of child pornography would be sentenced to 21 to 27 years in prison under the terms of a new plea deal. Eric Eoin Marques is scheduled to be sentenced next week. His attorneys outlined the new terms in a court filing Friday. The deal between Marques and prosecutors is designed to satisfy a federal judge in Maryland who rejected their original agreement, which called for a prison sentence of 15 to 21 years. Marques pleaded guilty in February 2020 to operating a web hosting service that enabled users to anonymously access millions of illicit images and videos, many depicting the rape and torture of infants and toddlers.