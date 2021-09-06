Skip to Content

Myanmar’s shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

11:10 pm AP - National News

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, has called for a nationwide uprising. The opposition group’s acting president called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time.” He also declared a so-called ”state of emergency” in a speech posted on Facebook Tuesday. Myanmar’s military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas. The National Unity Government was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power. 

Associated Press

