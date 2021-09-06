Guinea’s new junta leaders seek to tighten grip on power

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s new military leaders are seeking to tighten their grip on power, saying they will replace governors with regional commanders. The junta issued a statement saying that a meeting would take place Monday to discuss the changes and that if local officials refuse to appear it will be considered an act of rebellion. The announcement came hours after Col. Mamadi Doumbouya went on state television to announce that Conde’s government had been dissolved and the nation’s borders closed. It remains unclear how much support Doumbouya, the army’s special forces commander, has in the larger military. The international community has called for Conde’s immediate release from junta custody.