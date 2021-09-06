EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend use of a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be given six months after people 16 and over have received two doses, “to restore protection after it has waned.” EMA’s experts are carrying out an “accelerated assessment” of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, including results from an ongoing research trial in which about 300 healthy adults received a booster dose about six months after their second dose. The U.S. government said last month boosters would likely be available in late September.