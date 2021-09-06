Asian stocks rise ahead of central bank meetings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen after China reported stronger than expected exports in August. Investors awaited decisions by European and other central banks on when stimulus might be wound down. Shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong. U.S. markets were due to reopen following a three-day weekend. China reported export growth rose to 25.6% over a year earlier, up from July’s 19.3% gain. Investors looked ahead to this week’s meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to debate when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus for economies that use the common euro currency.