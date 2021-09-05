Report: Filmmaker Kitano’s car attacked by man with pickax

TOKYO (AP) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked with a pickax a car carrying Japan’s entertainment icon Takeshi Kitano, though nobody was injured, according to media reports. The 74-year-old film director and actor, also known as his stage name Beat Takeshi, was in the car with his driver and was just leaving the compound of TBS television network after his weekly live talk show Saturday night, TBS and other Japnaese media reported. Multi-talented Kitano is also active as a comedian, actor and writer. He won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for “Hana-Bi” in 1997.